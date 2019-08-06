BGEA on the ground in El Paso, Dayton

Teams of crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham ‘Rapid Response Team’ are on the ground in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following a pair of mass shootings over the weekend.

Trained chaplains are working alongside government officials, churches, first responders and the community at large to provide emotional and spiritual care.

Jack Munday, international director of the RRT saying that…

“In this time of shock, anger, brokenness and incredible loss, we can’t imagine the pain and suffering people are feeling from these senseless acts of evil. Yet, we know God hasn’t forgotten them, and seeks to heal the brokenhearted and bring comfort to those who grieve.” INFO: www.billygraham.org/rrt Updates at facebook.com/RRTChaplains

