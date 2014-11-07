Search
Beware of fake IRS phone scam targeting residents in the Triad

Verne HillNov 07, 2014 1

Beware of a phone scam targeting residents in the Triad.
The scam: Callers pretending to be IRS agents and instructing you to
immediately provide credit card information or face arrest.
Note: No credible agency would ever ask for personal information or a money transfer over the phone. If you received one of these calls, contact authorities. Fox 8

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostVictory for Traditional Marriage: Appeals Court upholds the rights of voters in four states
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

One thought on “Beware of fake IRS phone scam targeting residents in the Triad

  1. Edwin Flynn

    This one’s pretty obvious. As you pointed out, no credible agency would ever ask for personal information or a money transfer over the phone. And anyone who gets such a call should contact authorities. It’s important to report the phone number to Callercenter.com too, to raise a warning.

