Beware of fake IRS phone scam targeting residents in the Triad

Beware of a phone scam targeting residents in the Triad.
The scam: Callers pretending to be IRS agents and instructing you to
immediately provide credit card information or face arrest.
Note: No credible agency would ever ask for personal information or a money transfer over the phone. If you received one of these calls, contact authorities. Fox 8
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
This one’s pretty obvious. As you pointed out, no credible agency would ever ask for personal information or a money transfer over the phone. And anyone who gets such a call should contact authorities. It’s important to report the phone number to Callercenter.com too, to raise a warning.