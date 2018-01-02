Bethel Music worship leader Joel Taylor and wife Janie are asking for your prayers…

Every parent’s worst nightmare – Bethel Music worship leader Joel Taylor and his wife Janie now have two of their children in the hospital at the same time! The couple is calling on the church for prayers.

The Taylor’s 2- year-old son, Jaxon, has been hospitalized since December 21 with a dangerous E. coli infection.

Update: On Monday, the couple’s four-year old baby-girl, Addie, was admitted with the same strand of E-coli as Jaxon. Both children are on an ‘IV’ at UC Davis Medical Center in California. CBN News https://goo.gl/hxnMro