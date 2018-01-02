Bethel Music worship leader Joel Taylor and wife Janie are asking for your prayers…

Every parent’s worst nightmare – Bethel Music worship leader Joel Taylor and his wife Janie now have two of their children in the hospital at the same time! The couple is calling on the church for prayers.
The Taylor’s 2- year-old son, Jaxon, has been hospitalized since December 21 with a dangerous E. coli infection.
Update: On Monday, the couple’s four-year old baby-girl, Addie, was admitted with the same strand of E-coli as Jaxon. Both children are on an ‘IV’ at UC Davis Medical Center in California. CBN News https://goo.gl/hxnMro
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- ALERT: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on a 2-hr delay for students Wednesday morning - January 2, 2018
- Snow in the forecast along the Carolina Coast? - January 2, 2018
- Frozen Pipes?What to do next… - January 2, 2018