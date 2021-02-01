Money: Best things to buy in FEBRUARY to save money
- Aside from Black Friday, this is one of the prime times to buy a new TV.
- Winter items. Look for sales on apparel and winter sports gear.
- Home goods. Expect retailers to have home and apparel sales on Presidents Day and the weekend preceding the holiday.
- Learn more: nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-every-month
