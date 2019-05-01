Protect your skin against the sun’s damaging UV rays using Consumer Report’s annual ratings of dozens of sun protection products.
Check out the BEST OF list https://www.consumerreports.org/sunscreens/best-sunscreens-of-the-year/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Best Sunscreens of 2019 - May 1, 2019
- Action needed: Stand for Life… - May 1, 2019
- Wednesday Word - May 1, 2019