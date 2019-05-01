Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Best Sunscreens of 2019  

Best Sunscreens of 2019  

Verne HillMay 01, 2019Comments Off on Best Sunscreens of 2019  

Like

Protect your skin against the sun’s damaging UV rays using Consumer Report’s annual ratings of dozens of sun protection products.

Check out the BEST OF list   https://www.consumerreports.org/sunscreens/best-sunscreens-of-the-year/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Action needed: Stand for Life…

Verne HillMay 01, 2019

Wednesday Word

Verne HillMay 01, 2019

Wednesday News, May 01, 2019  

Verne HillMay 01, 2019

Community Events

May
1
Wed
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 1 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
May
2
Thu
5:30 am Prayer Time @ Tom A. Finch Community YMCA (Thomasville)
Prayer Time @ Tom A. Finch Community YMCA (Thomasville)
May 2 @ 5:30 am – 9:30 pm
A prayer box will be placed in the chapel for anyone who would like to submit prayer requests. The chapel will be open from 5:30am – 9:30pm 336.474.5247
6:45 am Prayer Breakfast @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Prayer Breakfast @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
May 2 @ 6:45 am – 8:00 am
Keynote Speaker: Lisa Holbrook  of Caroline’s Promise Music: Landy Maughan RSVP for breakfast: 336.996.2231 Sponsored by the Kernersville Family YMCA  
6:50 am Prayer Breakfast @ Yadkin Family YMCA (Yadkinville)
Prayer Breakfast @ Yadkin Family YMCA (Yadkinville)
May 2 @ 6:50 am – 8:00 am
Guest Speaker: Chris Hauser Special Music: Starmount High School Concert Choir 336.679.7962
7:00 am Prayer Breakfast @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Prayer Breakfast @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 2 @ 7:00 am – 8:00 am
Guest Speaker: Jill Crainshaw from the Wake Forest University School of Divinity RSVP: 336.251.1090 Sponsored by the Robinhood Road Family YMCA    
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes