Best of Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ

December 29, 2019
Dr. Alisa (Ah- LISA) Starbuck
VP of Women’s and Children’s Health Services at Wake Forest Baptist Health
And
Danielle Walker
Speaker, writer, wife, mom… Creator of the popular Paleo-food blog “Against All Grain”
Details
Dr Starbuck will discuss the (newest) offerings at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center including…
*The (new) Birth Center and the new ‘Mother’s Nursing Nook’ which is part of the Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
The Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center https://www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Clinics/b/Birth-Center
https://www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Clinics/b/Birth-Center/The-Mothers-Nursing-Nook
PLUS…
Having to deal with a diagnosis of an autoimmune disease at only twenty-two years old, and unable to alleviate her symptoms with conventional medicine, Danielle Walker eventually came to the conclusion that she had to remove grains, lactose, legumes, and refined sugars from her diet. Her first cookbook, Against all Grain, has been in the top 100 books on Amazon since its release in July 2013.
www.againstallgrain.com https://www.daniellewalker.com/
