S@5: Bell Ringers are needed at the Red Kettles

Did you know? 60% of the Salvation Army’s annual funding is raised between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Every dollar matters, and it helps locally!
Bell Ringers are needed (half day or full day times are available)
https://www.registertoring.com/WebPages/
https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/
Major Jim Rickard and Bob Campbell with the Salvation Army of Winston-Salem chat with Verne and Wally with the WBFJ Morning Show. Listen now…
