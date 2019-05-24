Beef Recall / Healthy Food Prep Tips

Before you grill this weekend: RECALL: More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled nationwide because of possible contamination with E. coli.
*Numerous cuts of beef are involved in the recall, including short ribs, brisket and ribeyes, according to a list posted by the USDA.
The products being recalled are marked “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. (News Blog)
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/beef-recall-more-than-62000-pounds-of-raw-beef-products-recalled-nationwide-due-to-e-coli-risk-2019-05-23/
CDC: Healthy Food Prep Tips – Steps to reduce the risk of E. coli infections…
*Clean food preparation areas thoroughly.
*Wash ALL fruits and vegetables before eating.
*Cook meats thoroughly to kill harmful germs.
Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of the meat internally.
-Steaks and roasts should be cooked to at least 145˚F.
-Cook ground beef and pork to at least 160˚F.
