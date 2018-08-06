Search
Beauty from Ashes: 25 Bethel Church staff members displaced, lost homes from California Wildfire

Verne HillAug 06, 2018

Eighteen major fires are burning right now throughout California.

At least eight people have lost their lives. One of the blazes, the Carr fire in Redding, California has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and displaced tens of thousands of people.

Bethel Church has raised $450,000 to help fire victims, thanks to generous donations from Gateway Church in Texas, Joyce Meyer Ministries and TBN.

Bethel Church has partnered with the Salvation Army to host a distribution centerMercy Chefs offers meals and the center provides food, clothing and household items to those who’ve lost everything — that includes at least 25 members on Bethel’s staff.

Pastor Elizabeth Woning at Bethel has spent the last week as a volunteer counselor at the church after being displaced by the Carr Wildfire.

Wonkel is holding fast to her faith and a word from the Lord.  “As I was packing—being an intercessor—I was just praying in the Spirit. I had no words. And even before I left the house I kept hearing ‘new beginnings, new beginnings, new beginnings,” she explained.

Experts warn it will take years for Redding and other communities hit hard by the fires to recover and rebuild. But this city is hoping to set an example of what it means to recover well.  Read more from CBN News…

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/august/beauty-from-ashes-25-bethel-church-staff-lose-everything-but-hope-rising-after-carr-fire-in-redding

 

