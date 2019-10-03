Forgiveness in the Courtroom

The brother of a man shot dead in his own apartment by a woman who said she mistook the victim’s apartment for her own – the brother – forgave the woman and even hugged her in front of the courtroom on Wednesday.

Brandt Jean (the victim’s brother) was allowed by Judge Tammy Kemp to address Amber Guyger (the defendant) directly from the witness stand.

Brandt Jean told Amber Guyger that he thinks his brother would have wanted her to turn her life over to Christ and that if she can ask God for forgiveness, she will get it. Check out the emotional video on our Facebook page / wbfj

The judge also gave Guyger a Bible and read her John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosever believes on Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” She also embraced Guyger before leaving the courtroom.

BTW: Amber Guyer will serve a 10-year sentence for killing Botham Jean in his own apartment.

