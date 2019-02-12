Search
“Beautiful Boy”: Free movie showing Q&A detailing family coping with addiction

Verne HillFeb 12, 2019

Today is ‘National Day of Action on Addiction’

FACT: Substance use impacts everyone. According to the Surgeon General’s Office, an American dies every 19 minutes from opioid or heroin overdose.

 Amazon Studios in collaboration with Recovery Communities of North Carolina hosting a FREE screening of the award-winning film “Beautiful Boy” followed by a live-streamed Q&A with David Sheff and Nic Sheff (the real father and son whom the movie is based).

Location: Marketplace Cinemas in Winston-Salem (TONIGHT, FEB 12 @ 7:30pm)

Screenings will take place across the country in twenty cities (including WS) as part of a national day of action to highlight the need to de-stigmatize addiction and those in recovery as well as to highlight the importance for community engagement and solidarity in the face of our nation’s opiate crisis.

“Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell and Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics’ Choice Nominee Timothée Chalamet, is based on the best-selling memoirs from David and Nic Sheff and chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

NOTE: This movie is rated R and may not be suitable for all audiences…https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/beautiful-boy-2018

According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 70,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2017 alone.  The economic impact of drug and alcohol misuse and addiction amounts to $442 billion each year and leaves no community untouched.

Beautiful Boy” (Rated R) tracks the downward spiral of a teenage boy’s addiction to meth, the vicious cycle of recovery and relapse, yet also the hope and love waiting on the other side.

Teenager Nicolas Sheff seems to have it all with good grades and being an actor, artist, athlete and editor of the school newspaper. When Nic’s addiction to meth threatens to destroy him, his father does whatever he can to save his son and family.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/movies/2018/10/09/review-timothee-chalamet-steve-carell-astound-addiction-story-beautiful-boy/1565805002/

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
