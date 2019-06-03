Beach Safety: Which is more dangerous – sharks or rip currents?

Search
Verne HillJun 03, 2019

Apparent shark attack…

A 17-year-old was ‘bitten’ likely by a shark on Sunday while swimming at Fort Macon State Park. Officials in Atlantic Beach say that the teen had severe injuries to her leg, pelvis and hands.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/17-year-old-bitten-by-marine-animal-at-atlantic-beach-officials/83-a930eedf-c585-4e23-ba20-3906743103f9

Beach Safety: Check out these lifesaving tips to decrease your already small chance of becoming the victim of a shark bite, observe the following rules…

Always swim in a group. …

Don’t wander too far from shore. …

Avoid the water at night, dawn, or dusk. …

Don’t enter the water if bleeding. …

Don’t wear shiny jewelry. …

https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/discover-fish/sharks/how-to-avoid-shark-attacks\

Over the past 14 years, there has been an average of just 2 to 3 ‘shark attacks’ a year along our NC Beaches. In comparison: Lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year. It’s estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually.

*If caught in a rip current, don’t fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle.  https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/ripcurrent.html

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
