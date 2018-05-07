BBB: How Long Should I Keep Important Documents?

Keep or shred?

The Better Business Bureau’s “Records Retention Schedule”

Canceled checks: seven years unless they are for important payments such as purchases of property or special contracts, in which case keep them permanently.

Contracts, mortgages, notes and leases: permanently, if they are still in effect; seven years if they have expired.

Deeds, mortgages and bills of sale: permanently.

Property records, including costs, depreciation reserves, year-end trial balances, depreciation schedules, blueprints and plans, and related documents: permanently.

https://www.bbb.org/charlotte/programs-services/records-retention-guide-what-to-keep-and-what-to-shred/

How Long Do You Need To Keep Specific Documents?

Accident reports/claims (settled cases) – 7 yrs

Accounts payable ledgers & schedules – 7 yrs.

Accounts receivable ledgers & schedules – 7 yrs.

Audit reports – Permanently

Bank reconciliations – 2 yrs.

Bank statements – 3 yrs.

Capital stock & bond records: ledgers, transfer registers, stubs showing issues, record of interest coupons, options, etc – Permanently

Cash books – Permanently

Charts of accounts – Permanently

Checks (canceled – see exception below) – 7 yrs.

Checks (canceled for important payments – i.e., taxes, purchases of property, special contracts, etc.) – Permanently

Checks should be filed with the papers pertaining to the underlying transaction.) – Permanently

Contracts, mortgages, notes, & leases (expired) -7 yrs.

Contracts, mortgages, notes, & leases (still in effect) – Permanently

Correspondence (general) – 2 yrs.

Correspondence (legal & important matters only) – Permanently

Correspondence (routine) with customers and/or vendors – 2 yrs.

Deeds, mortgages, & bills of sale – Permanently

Depreciation schedules – Permanently

Duplicate deposit slips – 2 yrs.

Employment applications – 3 yrs.

Expense analyses/expense distribution schedules – 7 yrs.

Financial statements (year-end, other optional) – Permanently

Garnishments – 7 yrs.

General/private ledgers, year-end trial balance – Permanently

Insurance policies (expired) – 3 yrs.

Insurance records, current accident reports, claims, policies, etc – Permanently

Internal audit reports (longer retention periods may be desirable) – 3 yrs.

Internal reports (miscellaneous) – 3 yrs.

Inventories of products, materials, and supplies – 7 yrs.

Invoices (to customers, from vendors) – 7 yrs.

Journals – Permanently

Minute books of directors, stockholders, bylaws, and charter – Permanently

Notes receivable ledgers & schedules – 7 yrs.

Option records (expired) – 7 yrs.

Patents & related papers – Permanently

Payroll records & summaries – 7 yrs.

Personnel files (terminated) – 7 yrs.

Petty cash vouchers – 3 yrs.

Physical inventory tags – 3 yrs.

Plant cost ledgers – 7 yrs.

Property appraisals by outside appraisers – Permanently

Property records, including costs, depreciation reserves, year-end trial balances, depreciation schedules, blueprints, & plans – Permanently

Purchase orders (except purchasing department copy) -1 yr.

Purchase orders (purchasing department copy) – 7 yrs.

Receiving sheets – 1 yr.

Retirement & pension records – Permanently

Requisitions – 1 yr.

Sales commission reports – 3 yrs.

Sales records – 7 yrs.

Scrap & salvage records (inventories, sales, etc.) – 7 yrs.

Stenographers’ notebooks – 1 yr.

Stocks & bonds certificates (canceled) – 7 yrs.

Stockroom withdrawal forms – 1 yr.

Subsidiary ledgers – 7 yrs.

Tax returns & worksheets, revenue agents’ reports, and other documents relating to determination of income tax liability – Permanently

Time books/cards – 7 yrs.

Trademark registrations and copyrights – Permanently

Training manuals – Permanently

Union agreements – Permanently

Voucher register & schedules – 7 yrs.

Vouchers for payments to vendors, employees, (includes allowances and reimbursement of employees, officers, for travel and entertainment expenses) – 7 yrs.

Withholding tax statements – 7 yrs.