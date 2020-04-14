Search
BBB: Avoiding Scams related to Coronavirus

Apr 14, 2020

The US Treasury Department and the IRS will soon begin distributing the “coronavirus stimulus payments” – automatically – with no action required for most people.   This ‘good news’ has ramped up SCAMMERS – an increase of scam phone calls, text messages or emails asking for personal information  to receive the benefits. BBB: DO NOT give out any personal information to SCAMMERS. For marketplace news and scams related to coronavirus, visit bbb.org/coronavirus.

BBB: Scam Tracker  www.bbb.org/scamtracker/

 Lechelle Yates, Director of Communications for BBB serving Central & Northwest NC, share how to keep from getting scammed…

BBB: Tips regarding stimulus payments and scams

*No payment or personal information is required to receive a recovery check. The IRS has your tax information and will deposit your stimulus money into the same banking account on your last tax return or it will mail the check directly to you.

 

*If you typically do not file a tax return, you will need to file a simple tax return to receive the stimulus. See IRS.gov/coronavirus for more information on filing this return.

 

*No one will call or email you from the government regarding your check. If you get a text, phone call, or email asking you for your personal information, do not respond.

 

*The IRS will use your tax return for your address and to calculate and send payments. If you filed in 2019, that information will be used. If you have not filed your 2019 return yet, 2018 filing information will be used.

 

*Reach out. If anyone contacts you to get your personal information, then tries to keep you on the phone or rush you to a decision, hang up. Ask someone you trust, like a family member or financial advisor, for advice.

 

For more information:

See BBB.org/coronavirus for recent scam information and consumer tips.

See BBB.org/COVID and BBB.org/smallbusiness

Check IRS.gov/coronavirus for the most recently updated information.

 

 Lechelle Yates, Director of Communications for BBB serving Central & Northwest NC   336.580.8987

  

FACT: For every $100 spent at one of these businesses, roughly $68 stays in the community

Local businesses spend more on local labor, buy local products and use the services of local providers.

 Supporting local business through bbbshoplocal.org

This new BBB website has broken down local businesses into geographical regions and the business listings provide insight on how consumers can still purchase their products, goods and/or services from a safe distance.

 BBB offers consumer tips for supporting small businesses while complying with social distancing regulations:

Buy a gift card for later.

Skip the refund and take a rain check.

Commit to future work.

Shop (local) online.

Look for virtual classes.

Get take-out or delivery.

Although not everyone can pay in advance and may be facing financial difficulties themselves, you can still support small businesses by:  Writing and online review at bbb.org/leave-a-review.

BBB encourages consumers to be smart when shopping locally by researching business profiles on bbb.org before conducting business to see their letter rating and confirm it’s a legitimate company.

 

Verne Hill

