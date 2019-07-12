Search
Battery-powered smoke detectors from ‘Universal’ recalled

Verne HillJul 12, 2019Comments Off on Battery-powered smoke detectors from ‘Universal’ recalled

RECALL:  Nearly 180,000 battery-powered smoke detectors from ‘Universal’ have been recalledThe problem: A misaligned internal switch is causing the alarms to not activate properly.

*The white smoke alarms (5½ inches in diameter) with “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” printed on the front cover of the alarm. The label on the back of the alarm lists the model number and date code.

NOTE:  The recall suggests consumers inspect their smoke alarms to determine if they will activate properly by pressing the test button. If the alarm sounds, no further action is required. If it does not sound, consumers should contact Universal Security for a replacement.

The recall involves Universal Security Instruments 10-year battery operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Universal-Security-Instruments-Recalls-to-Inspect-Smoke-Alarms-Due-to-Risk-of-Failure-to-Alert-Consumers-to-a-Fire

