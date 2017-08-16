Barna Study: Prayer habits of American adults

Did you know: 82% of praying adults most often pray ‘silently and by themselves’
Check out the latest Barna study on our ‘prayer habits’ here
https://www.barna.com/research/silent-solo-americans-pray/
VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150
