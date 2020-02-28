Barna: Less Church Loyalty, More Church Hopping among Christians

A new study from the Barna Research Group reveals that practicing Christians and churched adults still enjoy gathering and worshiping in church, yet the younger generation is less engaged. One of the findings in Barna’s State of The Church 2020 study – there is “Less Church Loyalty, and More “Church Hopping” among Christians. More than 60% of churched adults say they enjoy attending church
17% say they attend church because they “have to”. 15% do so “out of habit.”
Read more: https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/february/barnas-state-of-the-church-2020-study-reveals-why-some-churchgoers-find-church-irrelevant
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- CDC: Simple things to help keep you and others healthy - February 28, 2020
- S@5: Where in the world is Frank Mickens? - February 28, 2020
- Do you have your REAL ID yet? - February 28, 2020