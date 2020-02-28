Barna: Less Church Loyalty, More Church Hopping among Christians

A new study from the Barna Research Group reveals that practicing Christians and churched adults still enjoy gathering and worshiping in church, yet the younger generation is less engaged. One of the findings in Barna’s State of The Church 2020 study – there is “Less Church Loyalty, and More “Church Hopping” among Christians. More than 60% of churched adults say they enjoy attending church

17% say they attend church because they “have to”. 15% do so “out of habit.”

