Barna: Half of US workers say pandemic has led them to re-evaluate their job

While workplaces scramble to fill job openings, many Americans are seeking a fresh perspective due to fallout from the pandemic. A record four million people left their jobs in April and another four million in June.
Almost 50% of American workers say the pandemic has led them to re-evaluate their job / career.
The three main questions people wrestle with are…
Who am I, what’s my identity? Where do I fit in? (as in belonging to some sort of community of purpose), and what am I here to do?”
*Pastor Tim Yee author of Finding Your TruCenter. is working alongside research fellows at the Barna Group, examining the ebb-and-flow from the workplace, churches, and universities. It turns out 4 out of 5 adults believe life’s ultimate goal is ‘happiness’ while helping others find life’s purpose by connecting their work-life with their faith.
