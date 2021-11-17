Barna: 2 out of 5 US pastors considered leaving the ministry

Latest Barna Group Survey finding that 38% of US pastors have considered leaving the ministry.

New research released Tuesday from The Barna Group revealing that two out of five pastors nationwide are seriously thinking about quitting the ministry. A sub-group analysis finding that pastors in the ministry for 20 years or more as well as pastors under age 45 were more likely to ‘consider quitting’ the ministry.

More than 4,000 churches closed in America in 2020.

Over that same time, over 20,000 pastors left the ministry.

50% of current pastors say they would leave the ministry if they had another way of making a living.

Now the pressure is on for the church to help these leaders from joining millions who are walking away from their jobs during the pandemic.

“Encouraging our people to love one another, serve one another, think their best, extend grace to one another. I think these things create an environment where a pastor wants to pastor,” Dr. Dwayne Bond, pastor and counselor at Wellspring Church in Charlotte

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/november/new-barna-survey-finds-that-38-of-us-pastors-have-considered-leaving-ministry