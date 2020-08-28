Barna: 1 in 5 churches may not survive COVID-19

A study by the Barna Group shows as many as 1 in 5 churches may not survive the shutdowns and changes brought on by COVID-19. Many of these churches may be forced to shut their doors within the next 18 months.
Barna Group president David Kinnaman said their surveys show…
*Confidence among pastors that their churches will make it through the pandemic has declined from 70% in May to around 58% now.
*Even churches that have reopened are seeing smaller numbers of people returning.
*Roughly 32% of practicing Christians have also stepped away from ‘streaming’ worship.
BOTTOM LINE: What is clear is the Gospel will not be contained in any one building, or even on a digital feed. God’s Word is powerful. And no virus will stop the move of God’s Spirit among His people.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/study-shows-1-in-5-churches-may-not-survive-covid-virus-but-the-gospel-still-goes-forth
