‘Barefoot to Benefactor” Dr. Lenny Peters

“I Treat. God Heals”

Dr. Lenny Peters is the founder of a revolutionary medical network, a bank for the underserved, a cutting-edge research facility, and a world- class charity foundation, as well as an accomplished, caring physician.

Most would be surprised to discover Dr Peters’ humble roots – from a small village in southern India to overcoming adversity as an immigrant of color while making his home and starting his medical practice in High Point – through the power of FORGIVENESS.

His Christian Faith has carried him through many trials to great successes!

‘Barefoot to Benefactor: My Life Story of Faith and Courage’ is a book from Dr. Lenny Peters, MD. lennypetersfoundation.org/

Lenny Peters, MD, obtaining his MD and practicing medicine in the UK and Africa, he came to the US, where he served his residency at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and became a Gastroenterology Fellow at Wake Forest University.

In 1987, he founded the Bethany Medical Center in High Point, North Carolina, which has grown from a single clinic to the largest independent medical group in the state. Founder and CEO of Peters Medical Research and Peters Development, and served as the founding director of Bank of North Carolina, later becoming part of Pinnacle Bank.

His charitable organization, The Lenny Peters Foundation provides grants or donations to needy individuals in the Piedmont Triad and many other worthy causes in the US and around the world.

100 % of proceeds from his book will be donated to orphans and cancer patients. lennypetersfoundation.org/

As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (AUG 29, 2021)