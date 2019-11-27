Baptist: Moravian star lighting ceremony DEC 2

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will hold its 27th annual Moravian star lighting ceremony this Monday (Dec 2). The event – which starts at 5:30pm – is free and open to the public, will be held on the top level of Wake Forest Baptist’s Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road.

Music will be provided by the Medical Center Chorale and a Moravian band will play.

A brief worship service also will be held before the lighting of the star.

Hot apple cider and Moravian cookies will be served.

NOTE: The 31-foot Moravian star which sits atop the Medical Center’s North Tower has 27 points that range in length from 7 feet to 11 feet and weigh from 30 to 65 pounds each.