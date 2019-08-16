Back-to-School tips from Dr. Lia Simpson Erickson, MD

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 18, 2019)
Wally and Verne chat with Dr. Lia Simpson Erickson, MD
Back-to-School: A healthy start for parents and students!
Dr. Erickson started Waughtown Pediatrics back in 2017, in an area of Winston-Salem that had been ‘underserved’ with pediatric healthcare options. (336) 718-4360
Great link with tons of BTS info: www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headli…e-have-answers
Listen now…
