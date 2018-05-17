As your teen is getting ready for that part time job, one good question is ‘how much should I charge’?
The average hourly rate (nationwide) is $16.43 for one child.
According to UrbanSitter, the going rate in NC is between $14 to 15 dollars. The survey found that 38% of the parents hire a babysitter at least once a week.
FYI: 55% of parents tip their babysitter (over and above their hourly fee).
Top reasons we need babysitters
Date night
Errands and appointments
Back up care
Sick days and school days
Me time
Holidays
Summer break
Working late
Exercising
After school care
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Babysitting 101: Getting you ready for that part time job. - May 17, 2018
- College Graduation Happenings - May 17, 2018
- Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury (May 19) - May 17, 2018