Babysitting 101: Getting you ready for that part time job.

As your teen is getting ready for that part time job, one good question is ‘how much should I charge’?

The average hourly rate (nationwide) is $16.43 for one child.

According to UrbanSitter, the going rate in NC is between $14 to 15 dollars. The survey found that 38% of the parents hire a babysitter at least once a week.

FYI: 55% of parents tip their babysitter (over and above their hourly fee).

Top reasons we need babysitters

Date night

Errands and appointments

Back up care

Sick days and school days

Me time

Holidays

Summer break

Working late

Exercising

After school care