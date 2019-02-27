Having a baby? You won’t get a good night’s sleep for 6 years, study says

Search
Verne HillFeb 27, 2019

Not surprisingly, mothers reported losing the most sleep, more than an hour of sleep in the first three months after having their first child.
Fathers also reported a loss in sleep, but it was much less pronounced than mothers. Women who breastfed reported the worst sleep satisfaction.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/allthemoms/news/2019/02/26/new-baby-parents-lose-six-years-sleep-study/2989434002/

Keeping it Real: Quotes from famous people with kids…
“First thing in the morning, we’re really tired, and we look at each other and we wonder, ‘Are we ever going to get sleep?’ And yet, it doesn’t matter if you don’t get sleep. It’s an honor to take care of them.” – Angelina Jolie

“Yes, my kids come first, but as a parent I need to come to them with a fresh mind. I can’t be too exhausted or too tired. And I am a better parent [when] I have more energy.”
– Molly Ringwald

“They tell you that at his age, all they do is eat, sleep, and poop. And what I’ve learned is they can actually do all three at the same time. Who knew?”
– Josh Duhamel

“People who say they sleep like a baby don’t have one.”
– Leo J. Burke

