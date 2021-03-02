Search
“Awaken My Soul” by Dr Debbie Lanier

Verne Hill

Dr. Debbie Lanier has compiled a new devotion.

“Awaken My Soul!: 31 Devotions to Supercharge Your Purpose”

A gifted writer and speaker, Dr Debbie Lanier also ‘pens’ a monthly column in Forsyth Woman magazine entitled, “Keeping It Real.” Debbie (and husband Paul Lanier) co-founded Hope Community Church in Winston-Salem back in 1990. Debbie has been married to Paul since 1983. They have 2 grown children.

Debbie shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) that she compiled “Awaken My Soul” from her journaling throughout the pandemic of 2020. Listen now…

People are struggling to find an anchor in the shaking of this world, especially in the past year. “Fear and hopelessness”, just some of the words to describe 2020…
But there is HOPE!
“What Difference Will This WORD Make In Me?”
Something in all of us wants to do better, be better. God has given us this day, brand-spanking new and loaded with reasons to try again.
The first step is oh-so-simple . . . Just Begin!
God transforms us through His word!
We have heard that ‘we all are in the same boat’. It this really true?
Society uses the word “WOKE”…
You stress that the church needs to be “AWAKENED”.

ALL proceeds from Debbie’s latest book will go to save unborn babies and their mothers through Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem.

You can find the book on Amazon or at the church website…
www.hopecommunitychurch.tv/content.cfm

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

