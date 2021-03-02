“Awaken My Soul” by Dr Debbie Lanier

Debbie shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) that she compiled “Awaken My Soul” from her journaling throughout the pandemic of 2020. Listen now…

A gifted writer and speaker, Dr Debbie Lanier also ‘pens’ a monthly column in Forsyth Woman magazine entitled, “Keeping It Real.” Debbie (and husband Paul Lanier) co-founded Hope Community Church in Winston-Salem back in 1990. Debbie has been married to Paul since 1983. They have 2 grown children.

People are struggling to find an anchor in the shaking of this world, especially in the past year. “Fear and hopelessness”, just some of the words to describe 2020…

But there is HOPE!

“What Difference Will This WORD Make In Me?”

Something in all of us wants to do better, be better. God has given us this day, brand-spanking new and loaded with reasons to try again.

The first step is oh-so-simple . . . Just Begin!

God transforms us through His word!

We have heard that ‘we all are in the same boat’. It this really true?

Society uses the word “WOKE”…

You stress that the church needs to be “AWAKENED”.

ALL proceeds from Debbie’s latest book will go to save unborn babies and their mothers through Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem.

You can find the book on Amazon or at the church website…

www.hopecommunitychurch.tv/content.cfm