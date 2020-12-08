‘Awake & Alive to Truth’ by Skillet’s John L. Cooper

Rocker John Cooper is rebelling. Rebelling against relativism in his debut book, Awake & Alive to Truth.
After traveling the world for 23 years as the lead singer/bassist for Skillet, John Cooper says he has noticed one consistent issue: people are desperately confused.
Awake and Alive To Truth answers some of the most asked questions in modern culture. Cooper takes readers on a journey through personal stories, the authority of Scripture, the danger of trusting your emotions, and ends with the greatest news possible: God wants to rescue you from the chaos and the darkness and bring you into His glorious light.
