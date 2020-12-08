Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog ‘Awake & Alive to Truth’ by Skillet’s John L. Cooper

‘Awake & Alive to Truth’ by Skillet’s John L. Cooper

Verne HillDec 08, 2020Comments Off on ‘Awake & Alive to Truth’ by Skillet’s John L. Cooper

Like

Rocker John Cooper is rebelling. Rebelling against relativism in his debut book, Awake & Alive to Truth.

After traveling the world for 23 years as the lead singer/bassist for Skillet, John Cooper says he has noticed one consistent issue: people are desperately confused.

 Awake and Alive To Truth answers some of the most asked questions in modern culture. Cooper takes readers on a journey through personal stories, the authority of Scripture, the danger of trusting your emotions, and ends with the greatest news possible: God wants to rescue you from the chaos and the darkness and bring you into His glorious light.

http://www.themcollective.com/press-releases/2020/10/22/john-cooper-rebels-against-relativism-in-debut-book-awake-amp-alive-to-truth

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnlcooperstuff 

Website: www.johnlcooper.com

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFTC: Latest SCAM alerts
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

 It’s WINTER WEATHER PREPAREDNESS Week in North Carolina.

Verne HillDec 08, 2020

It’s Safe Harbor Day. States making their election results official.

Verne HillDec 08, 2020

FTC: Latest SCAM alerts

Verne HillDec 08, 2020

Community Events

Nov
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Also, you can sponsor a child this Christmas! http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 19 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 19, 2020 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. Also, Samaritan Ministries encourages you to collect your loose change[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry[...]
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items (especially cereal) to donate to the food pantry and for children in need throughout the community. Also, you are encouraged to select a child’s name through the Angel Tree program this Christmas![...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes