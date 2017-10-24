Search
Aviation Open House and Career Fair (GTCC) Oct 24

Aviation Open House and Career Fair (GTCC) Oct 24

Verne HillOct 24, 2017Comments Off on Aviation Open House and Career Fair (GTCC) Oct 24

Guilford Technical Community College is holding their Aviation Open House and Career Fair this evening (Oct 24) *4pm – 7pm on all three campuses.  • Meet faculty, tour facilities and learn more about in-demand careers in aviation.  • Career fair will include major Triad employers.  • This FREE event is open to public   https://goo.gl/CvnNVm

