‘Autumn at Oz Festival’ 2021 at Beech Mtn

Celebrating that 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz.

‘Autumn at Oz Festival’ happening over the next several weekend at Beech Mountain ( Sept 10-11, 17-18 and 25-26)

During Autumn at Oz, you can skip down the yellow brick road with the Scarecrow, TinMan, and ToTo with craft vendors, petting zoo, face painting, and the Land of Oz Exhibit featuring original props and costumes.

Tickets info: https://www.landofoznc.com/autumnatoz