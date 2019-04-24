AUTO: Oil Change 101

Do you really need to change your oil every 3,000 miles?

Years ago, it was a good idea to change your engine oil and oil filter frequently, but because of advances in engine materials and tighter tolerances, as well as the oil that goes into engines, most manufacturers recommend intervals of 7,500 miles or more.

*Newer vehicles (Toyota, Ford, Volkswagen) oil changes are recommended every 10,000 miles.

BMW says owners can go up to 15,000 miles between oil changes (with synthetic oil).

NOTE: As a rule of thumb, change your oil every six months in newer cars.

Have your tires rotated every 6 months.

With longer recommended intervals between oil changes, it’s more important to check the oil level at least once a month to make sure you have enough.

