Auction: The Worlds Largest Chest of Drawers in High Point

Auction Lot 6: Commercial Building, “The Worlds Largest Chest of Drawers” located at 508 North Hamilton Street in High Point, NC

The property is within an easy walk to downtown High Point, the hospital and the new High Point baseball stadium. It’s location is optimized for your business and is a High Point landmark.

The top of the “Chest” has been enclosed so that the area can be entered on the roof through a walk through door. This was done to eliminate any moisture issues on the back part of the front façade.

PIN 0189768 Furniture Showroom

Plat Lot 40

Originally built in 1950.

Tax Value = $107,200

Zoned CB – Commercial Business for retail use.

The main floor is 1485 square feet. The unfinished basement is 897 square feet. Both levels are independently heated and cooled. Heat and air conditioning has been recently updated with new outside units.

There is a ½ bath on each floor.

The upstairs area is finished with paneled wood inside the ‘Chest of Drawers’. The rear portion of the upstairs is finished with drywall. Large windows are on either side of the large room.

A side entrance is handsomely accessed via a brick landing to the upstairs area. There is a back interior stairs connecting the upstairs to downstairs. The basement has a 6’0” double steel door on the rear of the building as an exterior entrance.

The driveway is gravel leading to parking in the rear of the property. There is a traffic light in front of the property on Hamilton Street which allows for each access from the property.

The rear lots have a wooden fence spaced approximately 25’ from the back street, Oakland Place.

Any personal property items depicted in the accompanying photos do not convey with the real estate.

The back of the front lot and front of the back lots meet in a low area of the property that is serviced with drains.

Vacant lot at 511 Oakland Place, Plat Lot 50, PIN 0189781, .17+/- Acre. $10,000.00 Tax Value, Zoned CZ-CB

Vacant Lot at 509 Oakland Place, Plat Lot 58, PIN 0189782, .17+/- Acre, $10,000.00 Tax Value, Zoned CZ-CB

