AT&T closing its 3G network TODAY (Feb 22)

Major mobile carriers will be shutting down their 3G networks in 2022 to make way for more advanced services, including 5G.

Today (FEB 22) AT&T has shut down its 3G network meaning that some older phones and devices (including older home alarm systems and car assistance systems like On-Star) that do not have at least 4G capabilities will no longer be able to call or text.

BTW: T-Mobile / Sprint’s LTE 3G network will shut down in June 2022.

Verizon plans to shut down its 3G network by the end of the year.

Interesting: Verizon was the first to launch a 3G network in the U.S. in 2002, during a time when the BlackBerry was the top smartphone to own and we were five years away from the arrival of the iPhone.

https://www.al.com/news/2022/02/3g-network-shutdown-starts-tomorrow-with-att-will-your-phone-still-work.html

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2022/02/21/3-g-shutdown-att-tmobile-verizon-dates/6878884001/