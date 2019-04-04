Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog ASU women’s basketball team wins title after a year of ‘envisioning’

ASU women’s basketball team wins title after a year of ‘envisioning’

Verne HillApr 04, 2019Comments Off on ASU women’s basketball team wins title after a year of ‘envisioning’

Like

App State women’s basketball team beat North Texas (76-59) last night in Boone to win the WBI Championship.

Coach Angel Elderkin forced her App State women’s basketball team to watch a champion celebrate with the time-honored tradition of cutting down the nets  – last year. Then, she made her players practice the action in the spring and summer.

Last season became one marred by injury. Appalachian won only eight games in 2017-18 and lost Madi Story to an ACL injury before it even started. No game was worse, according to Elderkin, than when App State played at Little Rock on Feb. 24, 2018. The Mountaineers got drubbed, 61-35.

That win gave the Trojans the regular season Sun Belt Conference title. Elderkin made her team watch the celebration as opposed to hiding in the visitors locker room. It turned out to be a grueling experience.

“They were really hurt, and they were really angry,” Elderkin said. “And I just told them, ‘That’s my vision for my program.’

“And so I didn’t do it to hurt them, I did it to let them know exactly what we wanted to do someday.”

What followed was a spring and summer of competition within the team. Breaking the players up into 3-on-3 battles, the victors cut down nylon in the Holmes Center. Elderkin made it important to win every day.

 “It was like a focus thing, like a vision thing. If we can see these nets in our hands, then when we can actually do it.”

Check out how the APP State team envisioned themselves cutting down the nets as victors:    nalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-state-claims-the-wbi-tournament-champions-turning-its-net/article_594d1627-1b37-5e76-8d45-1e6cb80da012.html  

NOTE: In 2016, ASU head coach Angel Elderkin was diagnosed with Stage 3 Endometrial Cancer.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egnn9JWo9xk

Her diagnosis was uncommon for someone her age (39).  She originally went in for surgery to remove a cyst and came out having undergone a full hysterectomy. She then underwent radiation treatments and chemotherapy at the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Center, thanks to North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell.

https://www.knoxnews.com/story/sports/college/university-of-tennessee/womens-basketball/2016/12/13/coaching-therapy-app-states-angel-elderkin/95381802/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHeinz has unveiled a new combo, “Kranch” Sauce?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

BREAKTHROUGH -The Movie

Verne HillApr 04, 2019

Thursday is National Burrito Day

Verne HillApr 04, 2019

Your ‘medical debt’ has been forgiven?

Verne HillApr 04, 2019

Community Events

Mar
1
Fri
all-day Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 7 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Spring Quarter begins[...]
Mar
13
Wed
all-day Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Mar 13 – Apr 6 all-day
Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown) is giving away hams for Easter! Here are three ways to reserve your ham… Text the word HAM to 336.525.5870 Visit http://www.shadygrove.net Deadline to register is April 6 @ 5:00pm You[...]
Apr
5
Fri
9:00 am Children’s Consignment Sale @ Hillsdale United Methodist Church (Advance)
Children’s Consignment Sale @ Hillsdale United Methodist Church (Advance)
Apr 5 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Hillsdale Church Children’s and Youth’s Ministries 336-998-1098 The sale begins Thursday, April 4 (6-8pm)
10:00 am Spring Excess Inventory Sale @ Winston-Salem Center for Education and the Arts (Winston-Salem)
Spring Excess Inventory Sale @ Winston-Salem Center for Education and the Arts (Winston-Salem)
Apr 5 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
The sale also continues Saturday, April 6 (8-1) All proceeds to help women achieve economic independence 336.970.0374
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Apr 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes