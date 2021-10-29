ASPEN Dental: FREE DENTAL CARE for VETS (NOV 6)

Aspen Dental practices across North Carolina (including the Triad) will open their doors on Saturday, NOV 6, 2021 – exclusively to veterans – providing dental care at no cost.

*Advance appointments are required. www.aspendental.com.

Call 844-ASPEN-HMM (844-277-3646) to book your free appointment.

*Locally in Kernersville, High Point, Greensboro and Mt Airy!

FACT: Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration – unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a POW.

Learn more: www.HealthyMouthMovement.com

*Dr Katie Heald explains more…