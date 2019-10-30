Search
Ask SAM: Safety Tips For Halloween (WSPD)

Verne HillOct 30, 2019

Keeping our kiddos safe while they dress up in search of candy this Thursday.

It is always a good idea to look over your children’s Halloween candy just to be safe. If there is any candy that appears to have been tampered with — such as the wrapper already opened — it’s better to throw it out.

 

Know the routes that your children are taking and make sure an adult is with them.

 

Make sure children know to never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle, and to stay where their parent or guardian can see them at all times.

 

Be sure that your child’s costume is flame resistant. If the child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye openings are large enough to allow for peripheral vision.

 

Try to incorporate reflective strips on costumes, and have the children carry a flashlight or glow stick.

 

Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible

 

Remind drivers to watch out for trick-or-treaters and to drive safely.

Verne Hill

