Winston-Salem Journal compiling a listing of local restaurants that will be open for Thanksgiving Day.
The List: https://goo.gl/w9iPf7
BTW: Any restaurants that want to be included can contact asksam@wsjournal.com.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- ‘Museum of the Bible’ in DC opens this week - November 14, 2017
- Ask Sam: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day - November 14, 2017
- Health: High blood pressure numbers lowered? - November 14, 2017