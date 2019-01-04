Ask Sam: Extreme loudness of commercials on local TV stations?  

Q: How can I get in touch with the FCC about the loudness of commercials on local TV stations?

The Federal Communications Commission recommends filing complaints at www.fcc.gov/complaints. You can also call the FCC’s Consumer Center at 888-225-5322

*You will need such information as whether you were watching over-the-air, on cable or satellite; the name of the advertiser; time and date; name of the program; and the TV station. The FCC says that it will evaluate complaints to determine “if there are patterns or trends that suggest a need for enforcement action.”

BTW: Back in 2012, the C-A-L-M (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act went into effect to legally keep programing and commercials at the same level.

In a related story: If you’re using an over-the-air antenna to watch local television, you need to rescan your channel selections. You’ll want to rescan every couple of months to have the most channel options. Many stations will likely be changing frequencies especially in 2020. Check out the reception map from the FCC: https://www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps

Example: When you type in your zip code, it lists all the stations you can pick up with an antenna and their strength. Also, if they’re going to be changing frequencies, there will be an R on the last column. When you click on the station, like WFMY, it gives you the time frame of the change. For example, WFMY 2, the change is March of 2020 to May of 2020.

