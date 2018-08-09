Ask SAM: Dealing with a Neighbor’s Loud Music?

Step One: Call the non-emergency number to WSPD’s communications, which is 336-773-7700 (or your local police #)

Step Two: Tell the dispatcher what this issue is, how long the music has been playing and how many times this has occurred before, if you know.

Step Three: Request to speak with the officer after the officer makes contact with the party at the location where the loud music is coming from.

Step Four: Get the required information from the investigating officer to go speak with the Forsyth County Magistrate about this matter if you wish to prosecute.

NOTE: “The playing of any radio, phonograph, musical instrument, or sound production or amplifying equipment in such manner or with such volume at any time, during the day, or night, but particularly during hours between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., as to frighten or disturb the quiet, comfort or repose…

-Winston-Salem City Ordinance 46-2 City/15-1 County Noise Ordinance

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-what-can-i-do-about-neighbor-s-loud/article_6ba5dc9d-9af0-58b9-8e5d-8a5868bc5af5.html