Ask Sam: Where can I donate used bicycles for needy children?

Ask Sam from the Winston-Salem Journal
Answer:
*One good option: Contact Chris Culp, director of technology at Summit School, who teaches STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) at the school. One of the things they do is teach mechanical engineering through bicycle repair.
His students, in the sixth through ninth grades, repair old bicycles that are then donated to worthy causes. Anything they can’t repair, they scrap and recycle the materials.
You can get in touch with Chris Culp at cculp@summitmail.org
*Phillip “Buck” Summers donates bikes to people in need through his Salem Bicycle Works ministry.
http://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-donating-used-bikes-to-the-needy/article_ea0cb732-ffae-5d02-879d-9ffa21301dc6.html
