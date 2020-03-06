 “Ask A Lawyer Day” March 6, 2020

Lawyers from around our state are volunteering their time to provide FREE legal information to you TODAY until 7pm. They will be answering questions and directing callers to much-needed legal resources!
Greensboro # 1.866.690.3100 https://www.ncbarfoundation.org/our-programs/4all/public/
