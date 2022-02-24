12th annual Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels.

Preview available art online February 25 through March 4 at 7:30PM, when online offerings become available for purchase.

Masked and vaccinated shoppers are invited to join us in person at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, March 5, 10:00AM – 3:00PM.

Online shopping will continue through March 11 at 9:00PM.

For the first time the show will be a hybrid event, making it even easier to find the perfect piece of art! The show will feature artwork from the best known and sought-after artists in our area. Find one-of-a-kind art pieces from virtually every medium and aesthetic. Remember each one-of-a-kind piece sold will help provide hot, nutritious meals to seniors in our community.

Contact Shane Nixon at 336-721-0907 for more information.

https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/2022-art-show-sale/