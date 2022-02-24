12th annual Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels.
Preview available art online February 25 through March 4 at 7:30PM, when online offerings become available for purchase.
Masked and vaccinated shoppers are invited to join us in person at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, March 5, 10:00AM – 3:00PM.
Online shopping will continue through March 11 at 9:00PM.
For the first time the show will be a hybrid event, making it even easier to find the perfect piece of art! The show will feature artwork from the best known and sought-after artists in our area. Find one-of-a-kind art pieces from virtually every medium and aesthetic. Remember each one-of-a-kind piece sold will help provide hot, nutritious meals to seniors in our community.
Contact Shane Nixon at 336-721-0907 for more information.
https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/2022-art-show-sale/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: Former Kville police officer share his testimony - February 24, 2022
- Thursday News, February 24, 2022 - February 24, 2022
- Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels - February 24, 2022