“Art Show and Sale” a benefit for Meals-on-Wheels (March 3)

Senior Services Inc. will hold its 8th annual “Art Show and Sale,” a benefit for Meals-on-Wheels, this Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. The free, one-day art sale will feature a broad selection of art for purchase.
The artists will donate a portion of each sale to help provide hot, nutritious meals for homebound elderly residents in Forsyth County. www.seniorservicesinc.org.
