Home Blog "Art Show and Sale" a benefit for Meals-on-Wheels (March 3)

“Art Show and Sale” a benefit for Meals-on-Wheels (March 3)

Verne HillFeb 26, 2018Comments Off on “Art Show and Sale” a benefit for Meals-on-Wheels (March 3)

Senior Services Inc. will hold its 8th annual “Art Show and Sale,” a benefit for Meals-on-Wheels, this Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.  The free, one-day art sale will feature a broad selection of art for purchase.

The artists will donate a portion of each sale to help provide hot, nutritious meals for homebound elderly residents in Forsyth County.  www.seniorservicesinc.org.

 

