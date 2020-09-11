Art Blevins passes

Art Blevins, former Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation director, passed away this morning after a 4 month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Blevins, age 62, was admitted to Hospice care earlier this week.

During his 38 years of working at the city’s recreation centers Blevins spent most of his years at the Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center where he was a legendary figure.

His daughter Kayla said that because of COVID-19 there will be a celebration of her father’s life when it’s safe to do so.

https://journalnow.com/sports/art-blevins-a-winston-salem-icon-who-shaped-plenty-of-young-lives-at-recreation-centers/