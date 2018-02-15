Arrangements for Pastor Bobby Robertson

Long-time pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown, Pastor Bobby Robertson, passed away on Tuesday. ‘Brother Bobby’ was 86 years young. Prayers for the family and church family…
*Visitation with Family TODAY (FEB 15) from 3 to 9pm
*Celebration of Life service this Friday (Feb 16) at 2pm at the church
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the various ministry outreaches at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown. Details: http://www.glbcs.org/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- How effective is your hand sanitizer? - February 15, 2018
- 2018 NCHE Homeschool Conference Early Bird Deadline coming up - February 15, 2018
- Health: Exercise safety during the winter months - February 15, 2018