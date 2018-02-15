Arrangements for Pastor Bobby Robertson

Long-time pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown, Pastor Bobby Robertson, passed away on Tuesday. ‘Brother Bobby’ was 86 years young. Prayers for the family and church family…

*Visitation with Family TODAY (FEB 15) from 3 to 9pm

*Celebration of Life service this Friday (Feb 16) at 2pm at the church

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the various ministry outreaches at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown. Details: http://www.glbcs.org/