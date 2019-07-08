Arrangements for Greg ‘Catman’ Good, Carolina Panther’s #1 Superfan

Update: A celebration of life service for Greg “CATMAN” Good is scheduled for next Sunday (July 14 @ 3pm) at Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center in Winston-Salem, with visitation at 2 p.m. at the church.

The Panther’s #1 Superfan passed away last Friday in hospice care in Winston-Salem after a long illness. Catman was only 62.

BIO: Greg Good, who grew up on 25th Street in Winston-Salem. attended Winston-Salem State University from 1977 to 1982. Good worked as a youth behavioral counselor in Forsyth County. Good LOVED his Panthers. He attended every home game from the inaugural 1995 season at Clemson University to 2017, his son said.

(Story) ‘Catman’ reserved a seat at one Panthers home game each year for one of the many troubled students he counseled. Instructors selected the students based on improved behavior. So many students improved because they wanted to attend a Panthers game that it became increasingly difficult for the instructors to select just one.

Through such actions, Greg Good Jr. said, his father “taught me how to be humble and to give back.” NOTE: Gifts and flowers in Good’s memory may be sent to 4401 Eagles Nest Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.

*BTW: Good’s nickname was coined in 1998 by a Panthers’ fan who couldn’t see the action on the field because Good stood throughout each game, Greg Good Jr. told the Charlotte Observer. “Hey, Catman, you make a better door than you do a window,” the fan blurted, prompting his dad to sit during a game for the first time. https://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/carolina-panthers/article232359972.html