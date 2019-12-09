Area teams in State Football Championships

High School Football – State Playoffs (Saturday, Dec 14)
4A State Championship Game
East Forsyth vs Cardinal Gibbons High School
Location: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Kick off at 11am
1-AA State Championship
East Surry VS Tarboro High School (14-0).
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham. Kick off at 7pm
Championship Games at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem (WFU)
Salisbury vs Shelby High School. Kick off at 11am
Reidsville VS Northeastern. Kick off at 3pm
https://www.greensboro.com/rockingham_now/sports/nchsaa-releases-state-championship-football-kick-off-times/
Verne Hill
