Area non-profits taking donations…

Sunnyside Ministry

Biggest need is food donations, both perishable and non-perishable items. Demand for food assistance has risen 70% since the pandemic started, said David Holston, director of Sunnyside Ministry. NOTE: Food donations are handled as drive-through to minimize contact during the pandemic, in the parking lot of the ministry – from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Simply put your donations in your trunk and pull into the parking lot, where you can open the trunk and let volunteers take the items out. Call 336-724-7558. Details: www.sunnysideministry.org

FYI: Please NO clothing drop-off for now. The clothing center should be back in August.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina

Goodwill had seen an increase in donations, due to a combination of factors including spring cleaning by people who had been sheltering at home and people simply wanting to declutter. Goodwill is offering “contact-free donation drop-offs ‘ at all donation locations. Attended donation centers are open Monday- Saturday 10-6 and Sunday 1-6.

Details: www.goodwillnwnc.org/accepted-items.