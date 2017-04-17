All area hospitals lifting ‘temporary visitor restrictions’

The visitor restrictions, which affected children age 12 and under, have been in place since Feb. 24 to help control the spread of flu.

All area hospitals will be lifting ‘temporary visitor restrictions’ because of flu effective this Tuesday morning (April 18) at 7am.

BTW: As always, any visitors and family members coming to any hospital including Wake Forest Baptist should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – when visiting patients.