Area High Schools move to ‘Virtual’ Commencements

UPDATE: All 16 high schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County district will host virtual commencement ceremonies June 12 and 13 for the Class of 2020.
Each ceremony will be broadcast or streamed.
The following week, schools will host drive-by diploma pickup…
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/virtual-graduations-drive-by-diplomas-for-students-in-winston-salem-forsyth-schools
UPDATE: Guilford County Schools is postponing its traditional graduation ceremonies in May and June due to the coronavirus pandemic. The district’s 28 high schools will hold “drive-thru” recognitions instead to honor graduating seniors. Notifications will be sent to families and schools as soon as the dates are confirmed. https://bit.ly/3bqSeYE
