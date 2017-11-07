Area churches reviewing security and safety teams

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has joined President Donald Trump in ordering all United States and North Carolina flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff today through sunset on Thursday in memory of the victims.

(Winston-Salem) Some local congregations are reviewing their security measures in the aftermath of Sunday’s deadly church shootings in Texas. Authorities are investigating the mass shooting that left at least 26 people dead and 20 others wounded after a gunman opened fire inside First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Authorities believe the shooting suspect, Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

North Carolina law allows people with concealed carry gun permits to carry guns into churches, unless the church itself prohibits them. Many churches began security ministries after nine people were killed in a church shooting in June 2015 in Charleston, S.C.s.

(From the Winston-Salem Journal)

“We were very saddened to hear about the loss of life in the state of Texas on a Sunday morning amid Christian worshipers,” said the Rev. Sir Walter Mack, the pastor at Union Baptist Church at 1200 N. Trade St. “We all are vulnerable to vicious acts.”

Union Baptist’s security ministry meets every Sunday morning before services to discuss the past week’s events in Winston-Salem which might lead to possible threats against the church, Mack said. Church officials then deploy the ministry’s members throughout the church’s interior and exterior areas.

Several members who are off-duty and retired police officers are armed, Mack said. Union Baptist is helping churches throughout North Carolina and the country with their security measures, Mack said. That program was in place before the fatal shootings Sunday in Texas.

The Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, which consists of 4,300 Baptist churches in the state, also extended its sympathies to the Texas victims and their families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those in Texas who are grieving in the aftermath of Sunday’s act of violence,” Chad Austin, a spokesman for the organization, said in an email. “We are asking God to comfort the families, to encourage that congregation and to help the community realize that God is with them in the midst of this tragedy.

“Scripture tells us that evil exists in the world, but incidents such as this one remind us of the hope and healing that can only come through Jesus Christ,” Austin said.

The Baptist State Convention has worked with Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Co. of Fort Wayne, Ind., in security training seminars at several churches nationwide and in North Carolina, Austin said.

“We anticipate that more churches will be interested in security issues and developing their own policies and procedures in light of the recent events in Texas,” Austin said. “We encourage churches to work with local law enforcement in developing and putting security measures in place.”

As a result of the Texas shootings, churches everywhere have a heightened sense of awareness regarding their security, said Barry Rountree, the retired chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department and the leader of the security ministry at his church, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 4129 Northampton Drive.

The church’s security ministry is made up of mostly retired police officers, and the church has video surveillance, Rountree said. The church also has a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy on duty at the church during its services and events. “We are vigiliant, and we want to make sure that the church is safe,” Rountree said.

Leaders at Centenary United Methodist Church at 646 W. Fifth St. are reviewing their security measures as well, said Doug Peninger, the church’s director of communications. The church also has video survellience, and a Winston-Salem police officer helps parishioners cross Fifth Street on Sundays. The church’s ushers and welcome team also watch out for anything or anyone suspicious during Sunday services, Peninger said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Sunday that the shooting in Sutherland Springs is evidence that church parishioners should carry guns for self-protection inside houses of worship.

Rabbi Mark Cohn of Temple Emanuel said that would be the wrong approach. His synagogue has security measures in place and an officer in a Winston-Salem police patrol car often parks at the synagogue. “I am fairly certain that increasing weapons among the citizenry or in our pews will not be a suitable solution,” Cohn said. “We want our sanctuary and worship space to be free from violence and having weapons present will not assist in developing a sense of safety.” https://goo.gl/985bVd

Local Church Safety Team Training – Contact: Tommy Evans with Gatekeepers Training at (336) 309-3187 Email: tcevans@triad.rr.com